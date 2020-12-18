According to ASRoma Live as cited by the Echo’s live transfer ticker, Liverpool are amongst the top sides interested in signing centre-back Roger Ibanez.

ASRoma Live report that the 22-year-old has also been identified as a target for Paris Saint-Germain next summer, with their chief Leonardo finding it difficult to sanction a €35-40m move in January.

It’s added that Liverpool, unlike PSG, are eyeing a mid-season swoop for the Brazilian, the Reds may be on the hunt for a centre-back in January with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out with lengthy injuries.

ASRoma Live also claim that Premier League high-flyers Leicester and Tottenham actually tabled €30m offers for the 6ft2 defender before the European transfer window closed in October.

Ibanez’s ownership is a tricky one, the talent joined on loan from Atalanta in January 2020 in a deal that can be made permanent for just €8m if certain conditions are met.

Roma state that the initial loan transfer also includes a potential €2m in bonuses, whilst should the deal be made permanent, Atalanta will retain a 10% sell-on clause.

The way the article is written suggests that Roma have already permanently signed the ace though, or would possibly trigger the option to do so if the aforementioned suitors showed concrete interest.

There’s even talk from ASRoma Live via Alessandro Austini of ‘Il Tempo’ that Roma are considering a contract renewal for the defender.

What can’t be disputed is Ibanez’s fine performances this season, with the Brazil Under-23s international starting every single one of the side’s league games so far, helping them to fourth place.