Brilliant news for Liverpool on the injury front as superstar is snapped returning to training

There’s good news on the injury front for Liverpool – which has been a rarity this term!

Though the Reds sit top of the table heading towards Christmas, having seized the initiative in the title race with a win over Tottenham earlier this week, Jurgen Klopp has seen multiple key players ruled out over the past weeks and months.

Virgil Van Dijk was the first high-profile figure to find himself on the injury table, with him being followed by Joe Gomez, Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and more.

While both Henderson and TAA are now fit and in contention for Liverpool, the likes of VVD, Gomez and Jota remain side-lined – but Thiago no more, or at least so this tweet suggests.

Thiago has not featured for Liverpool since the Merseyside Derby. He was their most significant acquisition over the summer, and they’re yet to see him have any sort of real influence in the side.

The fact that he’s a Liverpool player almost fell off of the radar, but you get the feeling that, with the Spaniard seemingly on track to get back into contention for selection, we’ll be hearing a lot about him over the coming weeks.