Manchester United to offer Marcus Rashford £100,000-a-week pay rise within two months as part of new five-year contract plan

According to the Star, the Manchester United hierarchy wish to tie down Marcus Rashford to a new five-year contract before the end of the season, as a result of the attacker’s continued development.

The Star report that United’s executive vice chairman Ed Woodward plans to open talks in the next two months, the 23-year-old’s current deal runs until 2023, with that including the option of a further year.

In a key detail, the Red Devils wish to secure Rashford to new terms before the start of this summer’s delayed Euros, as the ace will have the platform to take his stardom to the next level.

Rashford has picked up where he left off last season, with a career-best campaign that even a lengthy back injury couldn’t derail which resulted in 22 goals and 12 assists in 44 appearances.

The England international has continued his penchant for big goal contributions, hitting the back of the net 12 times already this term, whilst also laying on five assists to his teammates.

The Guardian report that the lightning-fast forward’s current contract terms are worth an initial £200,000-a-week, with potential bonuses and incentives taking it to a maximum of £250,000-a-week.

The Star report that Rashford’s performances have caught they eye of Real Madrid, Barcelona and of course the team he has a brilliant record against in Paris Saint-Germain.

Those links should be taken with a massive pinch of salt, Rashford has never once indicated that he wishes to leave his boyhood club, it’s more so a reflection of the level of player he’s becoming.

It’s clear that Rashford is becoming a more and more prominent figure within the team, he was key to the turnaround against Sheffield United on Thursday with this strike and this one.

He’s enjoyed other decisive contributions this season in Champions League wins against Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig, as well as propelling the comeback win against Everton, just to name a few.

The MBE holder is also continuing to make an impact off the pitch for some of the United Kingdom’s less fortunate, good things happen to good people, Rashford thoroughly deserves new terms.