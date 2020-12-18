Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s polarising voting intentions for The Best FIFA Men’s Player have been revealed

As reported by FOX, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s voting for The Best FIFA Men’s Player was pretty polarising.

Oftentimes at events of this nature you see tactical voting. If you feel as though someone has a chance of winning the award ahead of you, why on Earth would you give them a vote?

Though that’s hardly in the spirit of what these awards are all about, it does tend to be the reality – with the option of voting for your friends within the game a helpful alternative to voting for who you actually think should win.

Two players whose voting is always scrutinised are Ronaldo and Messi, who have been competing against each other for awards of this nature for more than a decade.

FOX report that Ronaldo voted for Messi in second-place, behind only eventual winner Robert Lewandowski, while Messi didn’t vote for Ronaldo at all – instead opting for Neymar, Mbappe and Lewandowski.

Was Messi afraid that Ronaldo would pip him to the post, or did he genuinely not think him worthy of a vote? Either way, fair play to Ronaldo for voting for his arch-rival. No petulance there from the Portguese.