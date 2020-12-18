Mikel Arteta responds to questioning on Arsenal’s recent flurry of ill-discipline

Mikel Arteta has been quizzed about Arsenal’s recent flurry of ill-discipline and red cards under his management.

Arsenal’s shortfalls of late have been covered in great detail, with Arteta’s men picking up just the two wins since October and sit in 15th place in the table heading into a tricky set of upcoming fixtures.

What hasn’t helped Arsenal’s cause in the slightest is their inability to keep eleven men on the field of play, with the Gunners having three players sent off in their last five games – quite the recent record.

It will no doubt be a concern for Arteta, who is too often being forced to manage with his hands tied behind his back. When taking his press conference ahead of this weekend’s clash with Everton, he was quizzed on the topic.

Arteta said, as quoted by CaughtOffside on Twitter:

“Well, I said the other day I think we have seven red cards since I joined. Two disciplinary, and the rest is for different actions. The last one with Gabi he is 22-years-old and he’s settling in the Premier League don’t forget that. And there were two very different actions, but obviously that in this moment we cannot afford because the Premier League level is too high and the margins for us at the moment are too small to win or lose football matches.”