New Amad Diallo transfer details hint Man United are initially paying €5m less than previously expected in potential saving

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter at 5pm to announce that Amad Diallo Traore will complete his transfer to Manchester United by joining up with the side in January.

The main detail that’s understandably been focused on will be the fact that the 18-year-old has now received his passport, so he’s cleared to join, but there’s another bit that United fans will love to see…

Romano, one of the most reliable journalists when it comes to transfers and the media figure who was undeniably the world’s go-to this summer, reports the deal is for an initial fee of €25m plus €15m in potential add-ons.

That might fly over some United supporters’ heads, but when Romano first broke news of the transfer agreement on Deadline Day his information pointed to a €30m initial fee and €10m in add-ons.

So for whatever reason, Romano’s new findings suggest that the Red Devils have actually saved €5m on the initial fee for the winger compared to the reports from October.

Amad Diallo has finally received his passport, the deadlines have been respected. He will fly to Manchester in January to complete his move to Man United. €25m + €15m add ons to Atalanta. ????? @Amaddiallo79 #MUFC #ManUtd #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 18, 2020

Here’s Romano’s tweet from Deadline Day, with details on the initial fee now different:

Official and confirmed. Amad Traoré Diallo to Manchester United on next January, €40m [add ons included] to Atalanta. Here we go confirmed ??? #MUFC #DeadlineDay https://t.co/G3VVnDwqbl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

It goes without saying that a lesser outlay in the midst of a pandemic is better for the club, whilst a larger portion of the fee in add-ons reduces the risk of this deal if it wasn’t to work out.

Right-winger Amad has only made two appearances off the bench this season, with a total of just 35 minutes of action.

Considering that, we may well see the Red Devils get Amad Diallo up to full sharpness with some action in the Under-23s, where following summer wide recruit Facundo Pellistri is showing promise.