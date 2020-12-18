Inter Milan identify Newcastle United defender as potential solution to defensive woes

According to Italian publication Tuttosport (via Football Italia), Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar has found himself on Inter Milan’s transfer shortlist.

Inter have had problems at the back this term, which is unusual for a team managed by Antonio Conte. As a result, expenditure in the transfer market could be necessary to ensure their contention in Serie A.

While Schar is just one of several names reportedly of interest to Inter, Tuttosport do report that he is on their list of options, which means that Newcastle ought to brace themselves for a move from the Italian giants this winter.

It’s unclear whether Newcastle would be willing to sell, especially midway through the season, but it’s hard to imagine Schar would turn down a move to Inter in favour of remaining at St James’, all due respect.

This one’s worth keeping an eye on, for sure, as the days tick down towards the January transfer window.