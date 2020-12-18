Juventus to offer two top players to Man United for Paul Pogba

Juventus are getting creative with their efforts to negotiate a deal to re-sign Paul Pogba, from Man United, with two top players on the table, according ESPN.

As mentioned in the report, Pogba has made it clear that he wants out of Old Trafford, or rather agent Mino Raiola has on his behalf, with Juventus keen on striking a deal to sign the Frenchman, who departed Turin back in 2016.

Pogba was considered one of the hottest properties on the planet upon departing Juventus, and despite winning the World Cup in the time in-between, you could be forgiven for thinking he is yet to realise his true potential.

As a result, a departure from Man United could be on the horizon, but ESPN claim that there is doubt at Juventus as to whether they currently have the financial capacity to get a deal done.

The report claims that the Serie A giants are getting creative, with both Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi having been offered to Man United in hope of agreeing some form of agreement with the Red Devils.

Man United have no reason to roll over to Pogba’s demands, especially at this early stage of the saga, so they ought to remain patient in hope of getting the right deal for themselves. Dybala certainly wouldn’t be a bad option.