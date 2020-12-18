“They can get relegated” – Arsenal legend acknowledges possibility of Gunners going down this term

Speaking to Off The Ball, Arsenal legend Ray Parlour refused to rule out the possibility of the Gunners getting relegated this campaign.

That’s an incredible sentence to be writing, and one that I never thought I would, but Arsenal have been so dire under Mikel Arteta this term that relegation into the Championship is not beyond the realms of possibility.

Arsenal are 15th in the Premier League at current, having won just two games in the Premier League since the start of October. They seem completely incapable of halting their slide down the table, which is resulting in questions being asked.

While speaking in an interview with YouTube channel Off The Ball, Gunners legend Ray Parlour gave his take. He appeared to acknowledge the danger of Arsenal being relegated this campaign:

“Someone asked me the question the other day, can they get relegated?” “I said, ‘well, probably not,’ but then you look at Leicester winning the league at 5,000-1 and they won it – so they can get relegated.” “If they don’t start picking up points and turning it around then there’s a real problem there.”

Arteta needs to figure out what’s going wrong within the Arsenal dressing room and correct it in due course. A change of management would likely not help at this point, as the issues seem to be deep-rooted. A solution needs to be found – and fast.