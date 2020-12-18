Sheffield interested in January loan for out-of-favour Man United star Jesse Lingard with £100k-a-week wages possible stumbling block

According to the Manchester Evening News, struggling Sheffield United are interested in signing Manchester United outcast Jesse Lingard on loan in the January transfer window.

The two sides faced off on Thursday night, with Manchester United the 3-2 victors, with the MEN reporting that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Chris Wilder had a lengthy chat after the encounter.

That little detail is pretty hilarious when the heated encounter between the two bosses in the final minute of last night’s Premier League clash is taken into account.

Wilder is in desperate need for reinforcements with the Blades sitting rock-bottom with just one point after 13 league games, whilst United should be looking to move on a player that no longer features.

The MEN report that the Blades could struggle to fund a loan swoop for Lingard having spent £53m this summer, as they’d be expected to cover a majority of the star’s £100,000-a-week wages.

Lingard’s two appearances this season have come in the Carabao Cup, with a full 90 minutes against Luton and a 9-minute cameo against Brighton.

The attacking midfielder has only been named in a matchday squad for a Premier League tie twice, with the last of which coming in that nightmare 6-1 defeat to Spurs at the start of October.

The report adds that the Red Devils are set to trigger a one-year extension to Lingard’s contract, which will extend his stay until the summer of 2022.

That move certainly doesn’t seem to be one that signals chances for Lingard in the first-team, rather a business decision to avoid losing the ace on a free next summer, so they can potentially cash in soon.

Lingard’s hardworking style and versatility could make him an ideal fit for Sheffield United, he could be the most attack-minded option of the side’s midfield, with the team still sticking to their 5-3-2 system.

Lingard’s career has derailed after a rough patch started following the 2018 World Cup, the midfielder is now firmly out of favour at Old Trafford, with little to no action on the pitch these days.