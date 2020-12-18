According to Sport Witness via Spanish outlet La Voz de Galicia, Manchester United are in talks to sign Celta Vigo ace Stefan Bajcetic.

It’s reported that Stefan, son of former Celta midfielder Srdjan Bajcetic, could leave the La Liga outfit soon, the 16-year-old is a defender and has made two appearances for the youth B team.

La Voz de Galicia write that there’s a ‘predisposition’ from both teams in regards to the ace, suggesting that Bajcetic is inclined to ultimately join the Red Devils in the near future.

It’s added that the ace’s agent, Javier Villaverde, has ensured that the talent won’t be leaving Celta for free though, with Bajcetic having been trained by the Spanish outfit for several years.

More Stories / Latest News Delayed deal looks set to be Arsenal’s first January signing as ace shares hint on Instagram with runway photo Solskjaer admits that Man United defensive duo have had ‘small injuries’ ahead of Leeds tie with hope that pair are available Jose Mourinho calls up Luka Modric in bid to seal Spurs return for Real Madrid star who can negotiate free transfer from January

Manchester United, like many other Premier League clubs, were very active in their recruitment of Under-18s talent this summer, with this action sparked by the incoming new transfer rules due to Brexit.

It will be interesting to see what fee will be negotiated for the talent, considering that Villaverde has insisted that Bajcetic won’t be leaving for nothing.