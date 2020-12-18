According to the Telegraph (subscription required), Bayer Leverkusen have joined Southampton with interest in taking Manchester United ace Brandon Williams on loan in January.

This comes after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggested that a loan exit will considered for the 20-year-old in January, with the promising youngster making just seven appearances so far this season.

The Telegraph report that Southampton have been keen on Williams since January whilst Leverkusen are eyeing full-back options after loanee Santiago Arias suffered a nasty leg break in October.

Williams broke into the first-team last season, with the Mancunian making 36 appearances, but outings have now become much harder to come by following Alex Telles’ summer arrival.

The England Under-21s international is behind Telles and Luke Shaw in the left-back pecking order, so a loan for the second-half of the season may be his best option to continue his development.

More Stories / Latest News Crystal Palace would agree to sell defender if Big Sam’s West Brom showed interest Inter Milan identify Newcastle United defender as potential solution to defensive woes Revealed: Three West Ham players who could be sold in January to raise cash

Leverkusen currently sit top of the Bundesliga table, ahead of Germany’s dominant Bayern Munich by a point, so they could be a really interesting side to loan the ace out to.

Williams has made a handful of appearances deputising as a right-back, so he wouldn’t be completely thrown in at the deep end if he was to be utilised there by Leverkusen.

The Bundesliga has proven to be a brilliant breeding ground for English talent over the last few years, Williams could have the chance of regular action that can take his career to the next level, whilst being in Germany’s top-flight could take some pressure off the ace and put him out of the limelight a bit.

United could well see a move to Peter Bosz’s side as a better option than a loan to Southampton, who sit third in the Premier League table after a flying start under Ralph Hasenhuttl.