Video: Paul Pogba sends Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu shopping with lovely roulette in buildup to Man United’s third goal

Chelsea fans had to remain awfully quiet on Manchester United on Thursday night after Paul Pogba beat loanee Ethan Ampadu with a lovely roulette during the Red Devils’ win against Sheffield United.

Pogba sparked the team move that led to the Manchester outfit’s jaw-dropping third goal of the night, as the Frenchman was gifted the ball from a Blades throw-in.

The central midfielder turned away from one Sheffield United player before leaving Ampadu to completely miss with a tackle attempt after a silky roulette.

The Frenchman then played the ball forward and Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial combined to score the side’s third.

Manchester United shared the clip as ‘perfect lunchtime viewing’ to their supporters today, with some fans also noting that Pogba sent Ampadu ‘back to Chelsea’ with the fine piece of skill.

Pictures from Manchester United and Prime Video Sport.

Here’s some reaction to the moment from some of the United faithful:

Sent man to McDonald’s for a burger fam — G-man?? (@GmanUtd4life) December 18, 2020

Ampadu got sent back to London. — Dyl (@UtdDyl) December 18, 2020

Ampadu got sent back to Chelsea by Pogba ? — ?™? (@AniUTD) December 17, 2020

pogba sent ampadu back to Chelsea ??? — Arj (@arjinder98) December 17, 2020

Pogba sent Ampadu back to Chelsea — a. (@utdpogz) December 17, 2020

Love how no Chelsea fans are talking about their boy Ampadu getting embarrassed by Pogba ?? — ? GGMU ? (@BAnticevich) December 18, 2020

Pogba sending Ampadu back to Chelsea with that spin #SHUMUN — Oliver Wakefield? (@OliverWakefie10) December 17, 2020

Hopefully an otherwise solid performance from the young Wales international isn’t overshadowed by this moment, that would be extremely harsh.