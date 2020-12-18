West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice has scored one of the best training goals you’re ever likely to see – and from an unlikely source, too.
You’re probably accustomed to seeing world-class training ground moments produced by the Lionel Messi’s and Neymar’s of the footballing world, but not from Declan Rice during a West Ham session – all due respect.
But, Rice has pulled off one of the naughtiest scoop-to-volley efforts you will ever see in your life. Have a look at this moment of magic from the Hammers’ midfield star.
Declan Rice. That’s filthy, son. ?@_DeclanRice | @WestHam pic.twitter.com/l7qrmIgHcE
— thesportsman (@TheSportsman) December 18, 2020
Who knew that Rice had tekkers like this in his locker? It must have been all those sessions out on the field with Mason Mount as a kid – it’s still engraved in him.
On the day that he pulls this off in a game, and subsequently wins the Puskas award, perhaps he will be considered a player you’d expect this from. Until then, we can enjoy it as a moment of rare star quality from Rice.