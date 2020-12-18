West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice has scored one of the best training goals you’re ever likely to see – and from an unlikely source, too.

You’re probably accustomed to seeing world-class training ground moments produced by the Lionel Messi’s and Neymar’s of the footballing world, but not from Declan Rice during a West Ham session – all due respect.

But, Rice has pulled off one of the naughtiest scoop-to-volley efforts you will ever see in your life. Have a look at this moment of magic from the Hammers’ midfield star.

Who knew that Rice had tekkers like this in his locker? It must have been all those sessions out on the field with Mason Mount as a kid – it’s still engraved in him.

On the day that he pulls this off in a game, and subsequently wins the Puskas award, perhaps he will be considered a player you’d expect this from. Until then, we can enjoy it as a moment of rare star quality from Rice.