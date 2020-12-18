Revealed: Three West Ham players who could be sold in January to raise cash

According to West Ham insiders Claret & Hugh, the Hammers are prepared to ship off three first teamers in the January transfer window.

West Ham have been in great form this campaign, having only narrowly avoided relegation last time around. While the general consensus is that a European challenge will be narrowly out of reach for David Moyes’ men, they’re perfectly poised to have a successful campaign nonetheless.

Unfortunately, such is the reality of having a team performing well, there are some within the squad who can find themselves surplus to requirements. Claret and Hugh believe they know the identities of three of them.

Their report claims that Ryan Fredericks, Robert Snodgrass and Andriy Yarmolenko will all be allowed to leave the club this winter if offers come in that match their valuation of the trio.

It’s unclear whether West Ham would use any raised funds to reinvest in their squad in the January window, but if those pulling the strings at the London Stadium genuinely believe they could make a Europa League push, it might not be such a bad idea!