According to journalist Jonathan Shrager, Michael N’Cho, the agent of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, has confirmed that there’s significant interest in his client from six clubs.

N’Cho has stated that Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Monaco and two sides from La Liga are keen on the 24-year-old.

This comes a day after ESPN reported interest in Bissouma from Liverpool, United and La Liga with the well-balanced midfielder expected to be worth around £30m.

ESPN and Shrager’s findings don’t necessarily suggest that a January transfer is on the cards, however the former claimed that Liverpool may swoop before other clubs step up their interest in a smart move.

I have just spoken with Bissouma’s representative, Michaël N’Cho, who confirmed to me that there is significant interest in Yves from #MUFC, Liverpool, Monaco, two La Liga teams, and also Arsenal — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) December 19, 2020

Arsenal being thrown into the fold is quite interesting, the ace may be seen as a potential midfield partner to Thomas Partey with Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos’ displays mixed and Granit Xhaka massively struggling as of late.

Bissouma, who arrived at Brighton in the summer of 2018 for £15m as per ESPN, has started all 12 of he side’s Premier League encounters this season, with the ace becoming a standout performer now.

With Georginio Wijnaldum set to leave Liverpool on a free this summer, that appears to be the time the Reds will replace the Dutchman, nothing has indicated that Jurgen Klopp would consider selling one of his most trusted players at the mid-season point.

Bissouma stacks up very nicely next to Wijnaldum from a statistical standpoint in the top-flight this season, he’s made more forward passes, as well as a larger defensive contribution.

Bissouma has really been starring for the Seagulls as of late, at just 24 years old, it’s unsurprising to see that top teams are looking at the Mali international to bolster their midfield ranks.