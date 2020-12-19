Agreement reached: Liverpool have already struck deal for in-form Gini Wijnaldum replacement

According to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, Liverpool have already reached an agreement to sign Lille ace Renato Sanches, with the 23-year-old seen as a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

The reason for this finding coming out of Italy is that TuttoMercatoWeb were detailing Inter Milan’s January transfer window options, as themselves and Barcelona are keen on Wijnaldum.

Liverpool or Jurgen Klopp have never indicated that Wijnaldum will be sold at the mid-season point, despite this being their last chance to cash in before the ace is set to leave on a free this summer.

The report adds that Sanches is valued at around €20m but doesn’t state a transfer fee or when the deal will happen, so perhaps this is a pre-agreed move for the summer – once Wijnaldum has left.

Sanches starred at Benfica as a youngster which earned a big-money move to Bayern Munich which ended up being a nightmare, the ace left permanently to Lille last summer.

French outlet Le10Sport report that Sanches is seen as the No.1 option to replace their trusted Dutchman, should he be sold in the January transfer window.

Sanches has been one of Lille’s standout performers this season, despite being troubled by some injuries – with the ace currently sidelined – he’s made 10 appearances across all competitions so far.

The Portugal international’s fine performances have left Lille top of the Ligue 1 table, one point ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, who have just Neymar to a potentially serious ankle injury.

Premier League fans will remember Sanches, after his difficult start at Bayern he was sent out on loan to Swansea for a season, with the ace struggling for the Welsh outfit.

A move to France has done a world of good for Sanches so far, he’s starting to look like the skilful player that lit up Euro 2016 again.