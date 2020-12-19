It’s fair to say that Mason Greenwood has enjoyed something of a whirlwind existence over the last 12-18 months at Manchester United.

Bursting onto the scene at Old Trafford, the youngster looked for all the world to be the most natural finisher at the club despite his tender age.

Then, perhaps inevitably, off-field shenanigans took his eye off of the ball and a serious dip in form followed.

So much so that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left with no other option than to take him out of the firing line.

Having kept faith with him right the way through his issues, the Norwegian is now being repaid as Greenwood is finding his best form again.

Part of that could be to do with how much he is learning from summer signing, Edinson Cavani.

“Anyone can learn from him – whether it is a young player or an older player,” the youngster was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“He has just come here and set an example, really. I like the things he does so I obviously pick up on the little things he does.

“I watch him in training and always have an eye on him, to see what movements he does, so I can add it to my game. So it is a big benefit that he is here at the club, I think.

“You can see the two goals he scored against Southampton were just unbelievable. It was stuff he has been doing for 10 to 15 years at PSG and at Napoli as well, so he is a good footballer.”

Despite there being so much pressure on his shoulders, if Greenwood can continue to deliver on the pitch, a weight should be lifted quickly.

Cavani clearly has a part to play as a mentor of sorts, which will soothe the furrowed brow of the nay sayers that believed the Uruguayan was never anything but an extravagant luxury.