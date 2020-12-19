Arsenal defender on Inter Milan’s defensive shortlist

Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte who now occupies the hot-seat at Serie A title contenders, Inter Milan.

Mustafi, 28, joined Arsenal from Valencia back in 2016 and despite featuring in 149 matches in all competitions during his four-year spell, the German’s future has since been cast into doubt.

Having fallen out-of-favour with current manager Mikel Arteta, Mustafi has managed just two Premier League appearances so far, this season.

According to a recent written report from Tuttosport (via FC Inter News), Mustafi is one of a handful of potential candidates to make the switch to the San Siro.

It has been claimed that Conte is currently looking to bolster his defensive options despite having the likes of Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan De Vrij and Andrea Ranocchia all at his disposal already.

Given the Italian’s preferred three-at-the-back style of play, it has been reported that Conte is keen to add at least one more centre-backs to his rotational options.

Tuttosport claim that alongside Mustafi on Conte’s shortlist is also Newcastle United’s Fabian Schar, Real Betis’ Mandi and Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng.