Chelsea and England star may require surgery after sustaining knee injury

Reece James could be forced to go under the knife to repair a knee injury, according to The Athletic.

Though, the England international may also be fit to face West Ham on Monday. It’s a weird one.

James has been influential going forward for Chelsea so far this campaign. His deliveries into the penalty area from the right-wing have been quite phenomenal.

As a result, he received a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England, for whom he looks set to be an important figure at next summer’s European Championships.

That is, if he is fit to do so.

The Athletic report that James has been struggling with an issue with his knee of late, but has played through the pain. However, he went for a scan on Saturday, with said pain clearly not subsiding.

The report claims that, while Chelsea await the results of the scan, there is fear that the injury could need to be operated on. Though, he is yet to actually be ruled out of Monday’s clash with West Ham.

It certainly seems as though more will come to light soon on this one, but for now, Chelsea fans will have their hearts in their mouths hoping that the damage done to James is nothing too serious.