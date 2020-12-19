Menu

“Doesn’t offer anything” – Arsenal star savaged live on Sky Sports by pundit Jamie Redknapp

Arsenal FC
Jamie Redknapp has absolutely savaged Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka while speaking on Sky Sports this evening.

Xhaka is unavailable for the Gunners’ trip to Goodison Park this evening, having been sent off for violent conduct in the 1-0 defeat to Burnley at the Emirates. The Switzerland international has a track record of ill-discipline, but this was perhaps his worst moment to date.

While Mikel Arteta will no doubt be unhappy to have him suspended, especially in the midst of such a congested period of fixtures, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp believes that Xhaka’s absence could actually play into the Spaniard’s hands.

He’s quoted saying live on Sky Sports, as reported by Squawka on Twitter.

As savage as that may seem for him to say, Xhaka does make frequent, costly errors in the middle of the park. At least Arteta will be able to rest easy in the dugout in the knowledge that he won’t be let down in the manner that Xhaka does all too often.

