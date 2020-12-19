Menu

Huge boost for Manchester United as star returns to the squad ahead of Leeds United

Edinson Cavani is back in the Manchester United squad ahead of their clash with Leeds United tomorrow, as reported by MEN’s Samuel Luckhurst.

Cavani sustained an injury during the comeback win over West Ham and as a result missed their crucial clashes with RB Leipzig and Manchester City, during which they got knocked out of the Champions League and held at home by their arch-rivals.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have been keen to get him back in contention ahead of the congested Christmas run-in, which he has, per MEN’s Samuel Luckhurst.

While United won without him last time out against Sheffield United, Cavani’s return is a significant boost to their chances of getting all three points against Leeds. He offers them something different.

All of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood have their pluses in attack, but not one of them is a natural, out-and-out, centre-forward. Cavani is, by design. Solskjaer will value that more than anyone.

