Eduardo Camavinga edging closer to dream Real Madrid move

Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga is reportedly edging closer to sealing a dream transfer to La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Camavinga, 18, joined Rennes’ youth academy back in 2013 and after successfully climbing the French side’s ranks, the talented teenager has since emerged as a senior first-team regular.

The young midfielder who primarily plays centrally has featured in 60 matches in all competitions for Rennes’ first-team and after a series of hugely impressive performances, the teenager has emerged as a strong contender to become one of football’s next big talents.

After enjoying a monumental breakthrough both domestically and internationally, Camavinga, who recently became France’s youngster player to be called-up in nearly 100-years has emerged as a transfer priority for Zinedine Zidane’s Los Blancos.

According to an earlier report from Marca the 18-year-old had turned the heads of Premier League giants Manchester United as well as Real Madrid.

However, in an attempt not to get fans of the Red Devils hopes up, Stretty News later revealed the teenager’s preferred destination was the Santiago Bernabéu.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from AS who report that Camavinga’s recent decision to team-up with super-agent Jonathan Barnett of Stellar Group could be the clearest indication yet that the 18-year-old is edging closer to sealing a dream switch to Madrid.

AS claim that Barnett’s working relationship with Real Madrid’s hierarchy has not been effected by the club’s breakdown in relationship with star client Gareth Bale.

It has also been reported that Zidane is eyeing Camavinga has a long-term replacement for the likes of Luka Modric who has now reached the age of 34.