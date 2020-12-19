Former Arsenal captain William Gallas has called for his old club side to show current manager Mikel Arteta the exit door amid the Gunners’ dire form which sees them in the precarious position of 15th in the Premier League.

Gallas, now retired, turned out over 100 times for Arsenal during a four-year spell which saw the French defender work under the guidance of former managerial great, Arsene Wenger.

Now watching his old club side managed by former midfielder Arteta, the retired French defender, alongside fans of the Gunners is forced to watch his old London outfit struggle in the new 2020-21 campaign.

Despite lifting the FA Cup at the back end of last season, Arteta has struggled to get his Gunners firing at the beginning of this season.

Currently down in 15th place, winless in their last five home matches in the Premier League, criticism of the Spaniard tactician has inevitably been turned up a notch.

In a shocking rant to Ladbrokes, as quoted by the Mirror, Gallas has become the latest name to slam Arteta.

“What’s going on at Arsenal? It’s a question I think everybody has asked this season. I don’t know the answer,” explained Gallas. “I think maybe the issue at the moment is that Mikel Arteta is not the right manager.

“For me he doesn’t have that experience to manage a big club.

“I was surprised when he came in, to be honest – even as Pep Guardiola’s assistant – you need experience as a manager to come in to a club like Arsenal.

“You need to know how to manage 24 players. All the pressure is on your shoulders and you make all the decisions.

“Some players will be upset that they aren’t playing and it’s something you need experience in dealing with.”

One name which has been thrown into the mix to replace Arteta is Patrick Vieira who is not only an Arsenal legend, but also a compatriot of Gallas.

Speaking about the possibility of seeing the French legend taking the Emirates’ reins, Gallas said: “If I was a player at Arsenal now, I think it all depends on whether you’re a young player or a more experienced name. The young players will respect Arteta, but the players who have more experience, maybe not. And it will start from there.

“Patrick [Vieira] has more experience than Mikel, because he’s managed in America and he spent time at Nice. So when the Arsenal board decided to pick a new manager I thought Patrick would get the call.

“He was captain of Arsenal and he knows the club very well. Patrick was the right guy then.

“If they have to sack Mikel Arteta, they have to choose Patrick Vieira to replace him, and I’m sure all the fans would love it.”