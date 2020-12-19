Frank Lampard makes family-friendly change to Chelsea pre-match routine

According to the Sun, Frank Lampard has made a family-friendly change to Chelsea’s pre-match routine due to the side’s hectic schedule as of late.

The Blues are just coming out of the fixture frenzy which saw them play Premier League ties and Champions League ones, with another busy schedule ahead with the Christmas and New Year period.

Lampard has reportedly cut the need for the team to stay in a hotel on the night before home matches, in a move that allows players to stay at home and in turn spend more time with their families.

Chelsea face a clash with London rivals West Ham on Monday night, with the pressure on the Blues to come away with a comfortable win after consecutive defeats to Everton and Wolves.

The Sun do report that the Blues will spend the night of Christmas in a hotel, as they will be facing Arsenal in a massive Boxing Day clash.

This could prove to be a smart move by Lampard and Co. if it continues for the foreseeable future, as it can reduce the side’s fatigue and also massively boost their welfare with more time to themselves.