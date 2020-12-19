“Ohhhh he’s smashed it in!”

Legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has admitted that Manchester United’s famous comeback win in the 2019-20 Champions League Round of 16 is a match which he still thinks about ‘at least three or four times a week’.

United rose to 3-3 aggregate win during the knockout stage of last season’s Champions League campaign.

The Reds suffered a crushing 2-0 defeat at home before travelling to the Parc des Princes a month later where they pulled off a remarkable 3-1 which saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side go through on away goals.

Former striker Romelu Lukaku opened the match’s scoring after just the second minute before doubling his tally at the half-hour mark.

Despite a valiant effort from the French giants, full-back Juan Bernat’s goal was later cancelled out by a last-minute Marcus Rashford penalty.

Reminiscing about last season’s exciting match which will go down in both club’s history for two very different reason, goalkeeper Buffon, who was in between the sticks that night has admitted that match still plays on his mind.

In an exclusive interview with Spanish outlet Marca, here is what the world-class keeper had to say: “It’s a game that I think about at least three or four times a week. It wakes me up a lot of regrets.

“I was sure that this season we would have reached the final, of that I was sure.

“In Manchester we won a huge game [2-0 with goals from Kimpembe and Mbappé] with a great show of force. Unfortunately I blame myself for an incredible mistake.

“A mistake that, with the experience I had, I should not have made.

“We thought it was a formality and I got carried away. It was as if that match was of little value because we had already won 2-0 in the first leg and they, the poor, had two players available and nine young people.”