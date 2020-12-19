Menu

‘Good team bar no Salah’ – These Liverpool fans react to lineup against Crystal Palace

Jurgen Klopp has made three changes to the Liverpool side that beat early title rivals Spurs on Wednesday night ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League tie against Crystal Palace.

Joel Matip is back in the heart of the defence after Rhys Williams covered for the Cameroonian star against Tottenham.

With Klopp opting for one change in each outfield department, Naby Keita comes into the starting lineup for Curtis Jones after the academy graduate’s man-of-match level performance on Wednesday night.

The biggest change comes in attack as Mohamed Salah has been offered a slight rest as he drops to the bench, with January signing Takumi Minamino having the chance to shine.

Take a look at the Reds’ lineup below:

Here’s how some of the Liverpool faithful have reacted to Klopp’s teamsheet:

This afternoon’s game-week opening tie sees the Reds face off against former boss Roy Hodgson, who has built a fairly organised and resilient Palace side over the last couple of years.

Liverpool’s defence can’t afford to have another day off this season with Wilfried Zaha leading the Eagles’ line, his silky bag of tricks make him a constant threat.

