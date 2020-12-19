‘Good team bar no Salah’ – These Liverpool fans react to lineup against Crystal Palace

Jurgen Klopp has made three changes to the Liverpool side that beat early title rivals Spurs on Wednesday night ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League tie against Crystal Palace.

Joel Matip is back in the heart of the defence after Rhys Williams covered for the Cameroonian star against Tottenham.

With Klopp opting for one change in each outfield department, Naby Keita comes into the starting lineup for Curtis Jones after the academy graduate’s man-of-match level performance on Wednesday night.

The biggest change comes in attack as Mohamed Salah has been offered a slight rest as he drops to the bench, with January signing Takumi Minamino having the chance to shine.

Take a look at the Reds’ lineup below:

?? TEAM NEWS ?? Here’s the Reds to face @CPFC ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 19, 2020

Here’s how some of the Liverpool faithful have reacted to Klopp’s teamsheet:

Please god no no no every single time we start minamino over Salah it never goes to plan, it’s like we get no chances then sling on Salah 20 minutes from the end to desperately try and get a goal ? — Kdot_LFC (@Projected_GOAT) December 19, 2020

We’ve got 8 days until West Brom — why no Salah? — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) December 19, 2020

Good team bar no Salah — ? (@BR2K01) December 19, 2020

Why is Salah benched? I know he was fuming he wasn’t captain for the champo game but why Jürgen? WHY. He is one of our greatest assets and I know poor taki probably won’t play well ? I love him as well. Bench robbo and play tsimiskas? Robbo has played every game boss. Rest him. — Connagh.?.Stokes???????????? (@ConnaghEStokes) December 19, 2020

Would have rather seen Jones again but let’s hope Naby has a good one! — AK (@AKS) December 19, 2020

Matip back ? — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) December 19, 2020

No Salah, Fantasy Football in shambles ? — ThiagoSZN (@6ThiagoSZN) December 19, 2020

This afternoon’s game-week opening tie sees the Reds face off against former boss Roy Hodgson, who has built a fairly organised and resilient Palace side over the last couple of years.

Liverpool’s defence can’t afford to have another day off this season with Wilfried Zaha leading the Eagles’ line, his silky bag of tricks make him a constant threat.