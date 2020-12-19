Roy Hodgson has been effusive in his praise of one of his former England players, although after a 7-0 thumping of his Crystal Palace side on Saturday afternoon, the former England manager will probably be wishing he’d kept his mouth shut.

Jordan Henderson helped mastermind Liverpool’s biggest away win in their history, and it was no more than they deserved. In fact, it looked at one point as though the Reds might equal the 9-0 win over Palace back in 1989.

As it is, the Eagles have now been on the end of Liverpool’s biggest home and away wins, a wholly unsatisfactory statistic for the south Londoners.

Henderson has played his way into Reds folklore and will go down as one of their most successful captains, despite not really impressing when first moving to the club.

Hodgson was in little doubt as to Henderson’s influence, however.

“He’s an exceptional player, one who works exceptionally hard at his game and one who has got consistently better,” he’s quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“[…] He’s worked so hard on his game to become the lead figure at that club. He works hard on his game technically and tactically as well. I’d certainly support his candidacy for BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

“I tend always to vote for football people because that’s my world and I know the people in football, so I’m pleased he’s nominated and I wish him all the best for that.

“Certainly a lot in his life will be of a very high standard at the moment in terms of his satisfaction because to lead Liverpool to their first trophy after so many years and to do it in such spectacular fashion, that’s already guaranteed his statue outside Anfield one day.”

The first Liverpool captain in 30 years to hold aloft the English top-flight title, he’s also had his hands around the Champions League trophy and more.

Heading into the Christmas break atop the Premier League, the Reds have to be fancied to retain their title, despite everything.

That really would help cement Jordan Henderson as a Liverpool legend – if he isn’t one already.