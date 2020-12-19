How much Inter Milan are considering to offer Liverpool for Georginio Wijnaldum in January

According to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, Inter Milan chief Giuseppe Marotta is thinking about tabling an offer for Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum in the January transfer window.

Inter are considering a similar operation to the Christian Eriksen one, with the Nerazzurri potentially tabling a €15m offer for Wijnaldum at the mid-season point, six months before his contract expires.

A January move may be the best way for Inter to secure Wijnaldum’s signature, as they face competition from Barcelona but it doesn’t seem like the cash-strapped side will have funds until the summer.

If they do find themselves in a head-to-head battle with the Catalan outfit, it will be difficult for them to win unless their offer is financially much better, as Wijnaldum may not wish to reject a reunion with his former Dutch national team boss Ronald Koeman, with the legend confirming his transfer desire.

Wijnaldum has started 17 of his 20 appearances across all competitions this season, he’s certainly still a key player for the Reds as he’s played the entire 90 minutes in all but one of their league games.

With the Dutch international playing such a key role for the Reds both on and off the pitch, it seems incredibly unlikely that Jurgen Klopp would sanction the mid-season sale of one of his most trusted.

Potentially netting €15m for a player who looks set to walk on a free this summer looks good on paper – but that’s it – Wijnaldum will be worth his weight in silverware come the second-half of the season, with the Reds serious contenders to defend their Premier League title and win the Champions League.