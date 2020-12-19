Injury to Barcelona loanee Moussa Wague could be career-ending with update suggesting ace faces a year out at least

According to Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona ace Moussa Wague, who is on loan at PAOK, is facing at least a year out and possibly even a career-ending blow after an injury last Sunday.

Right-back Wague suffered a rupture to patellar tendon, as well as to his lateral, posterior and anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on his right knee after a heroic last-ditch goal-line clearance against Aris.

The 22-year-old’s knee was left shattered as he smashed into the post with his clearance, the moment in the 59th minute kept PAOK with a fighting chance in the Greek top-flight tie, but they lost 1-0.

Wague, who was sent on loan to PAOK in the summer, had to be stretchered off as a result, this heartbreaking blow has spelled the end of the ace’s encouraging loan spell.

Sport report that the Senegal international’s return to Barcelona for surgery is in the works, with Greek sources suggesting a minimum of a full year on the sidelines.

In worrying news though, some have claimed that the injury could draw an end to Wague’s professional career with doubts that he’d be able to play at the top level after such a blow.

Wague joined Barcelona in the summer of 2018, the setback may well destroy the cash-strapped Catalan outfit’s chances of selling the ace as well, as Mundo Deportivo report that the loan included a permanent option.