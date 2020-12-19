Man United draw-up shortlist for new director of football

Manchester United’s decision makers have reportedly narrowed their search for a new director of football down to just a few possible candidates.

The Reds, shockingly, have never had a director of football within the club’s hierarchy, a decision which fans and pundits are frequently left baffled by.

It goes without saying that every club needs to have recruitment specialists as teams seek to install a rigid identity, something best demonstrated by the likes of Ajax, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

However, despite their huge spending in recent years, United continually struggle to form an on-field personality.

One area of the club’s processes which finally looks set to be resolved is their non-existent director of football role which has previously been filled in by the likes of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and chief negotiator, Matt Judge.

According to a recent report from Record Sport, United have narrowed their search for a top-tier recruitment specialist down to just a few possible candidates, including Lille’s Luis Campos.

It has been reported that Campos is tempted by the prospect of plying his trade in the illustrious Premier League but it has also been noted that his services are attracting the interest of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Elsewhere, AS Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell, who has previous working connections with Mauricio Pochettino from the pair’s time with Spurs has also been included.

Alongside Campos and Mitchell are reportedly Ajax’s Marc Overmars and former Old Trafford great, Edwin van der Sar.

With the January transfer window just around the corner it is, perhaps a touch unrealistic to expect the club to have a director of football in place in time next month.

However, with six-month or so until the crucial summer window opens, if these reports are anything to go, fans should probably expect to see an off-field signing first.