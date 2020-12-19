With only two weeks left until the winter transfer window opens for business, competition is sure to be fierce for the most desirable players, coronavirus pandemic or otherwise.

Manchester United arguably need one or two quality exponents to push them on in the second half of the 2020/21 campaign, though it seems they’ll face a fight to land one of their reported targets.

According to Don Balon, Inter Milan are in the hunt for Aston Villa and England midfielder, Jack Grealish, and manager, Antonio Conte, wants to land the player in January rather than waiting until next summer.

The Italian giants are thought to be willing to offer £50m for Grealish.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea and England star may require surgery after sustaining knee injury Image: Arsenal’s recent form makes for grim reading – for Manchester United fans, too Ole Gunnar Solskjaer names his highlight as Man United manager but says it doesn’t matter now

Whilst this is far cheaper than the Midlanders would like, the carrot of including Christian Eriksen in the deal may well appeal more than a straight cash offer from the likes of United or their local rivals Man City.

Don Balon report that if the player is to leave, that he wants to do so in the summer, which complicates things for Conte.