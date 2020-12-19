Try as they might, and some Arsenal players really did try at Goodison Park on Saturday evening, the luck just wasn’t with them.

That, and the fact that others appear to be ambling though matches rather than getting stuck in and dictating the play.

Their defenders look consistently nervous, the midfielders appear far too lightweight and the strikers just aren’t firing at the moment.

In their 14 Premier League games so far they’ve managed to score just 12 goals, so it’s little wonder then that they’re still stuck down in 15th position.

One player who could, potentially, give the Gunners a real shot in the arm is Mesut Ozil.

The midfielder, at his creative best, is just what Arsenal need at the moment, but for reasons that are still unknown, and to the chagrin of supporters of the north London club, Mikel Arteta can’t (and won’t) play him after leaving him out of the squad.

After another loss, this time at Everton, Ozil had his say and made his point with two simple emoji’s on his Twitter account.

One was a broken heart and the other a crying face. Says it all really.