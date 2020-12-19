Mesut Ozil’s agent Dr Erkut Sogut has given an update surrounding his star client’s Arsenal future amid intense speculation the German midfielder could be set for a January exit.

Ozil, 32, famously joined Arsenal from La Liga giants Real Madrid back in 2013 in a deal which cost the Gunners a whopping £42.3m, as per Transfermarkt.

During the German midfielder’s seven-years in the country capital, Ozil has featured in over 250 matches in all competitions and has been directly involved in an impressive 121 goals, in all competitions.

Despite a largely successful spell with Arsenal which has seen the German World Cup winner lift six trophies, including four FA Cups, Ozil’s long-term future under new manager Mikel Arteta continues to be speculated.

After being axed from Arteta’s Premier League and Europa League matchday squads and with his contract expiring next summer, the 32-year-old creative midfielder looks all but set to depart the Emirates.

The latest in the ongoing-saga surrounding Ozil’s Arsenal future comes from the star’s agent who has recently spoken about his client’s current situation.

“Mesut [Ozil] has another six-month contract with Arsenal. Certainly, he has missed football,” Dr. Sogut told Fanatik. “He is currently working hard to wear the Arsenal shirt again, and he will continue to work.

“I would like to clearly state our situation regarding Fenerbahçe. Yes, we had meetings with Fenerbahçe. We had a one-on-one conversation with the club’s most authorized people.

“However, we can never have a contact before January for official transfer talks. We received transfer offers for Mesut from all over the world.

“Fenerbahce’s interest is also known. Nothing has changed for Mesut right now. Under these circumstances, it seems that Mesut will complete the season in Arsenal.”