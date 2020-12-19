The pressure grows on Mikel Arteta week by week, with Arsenal seemingly powerless to haul themselves out of the rut that they’ve got themselves into.

At Everton on Saturday evening, a Rob Holding own goal and some amateurish defending from a corner which saw Yerry Mina score, were just two moments in the match that would surely have left Arteta scratching his head at what he has to do to get a decent performance out of his side.

Stuck in 15th position, the north Londoners look devoid of confidence each time they set foot on the pitch, and their cause certainly won’t have been helped by an injury to their captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

“He’s got a small muscle injury so he will be out for a few days I think,” the Daily Star report Arteta as saying before the match.

When asked how long the Gabonese would be out, the Spaniard noted; “I don’t know, we will have to assess him,” per the Daily Star.

When things aren’t going well for you, nothing seems to go right, and Arsenal’s patience as a club will be sorely tested if Arteta isn’t able to quickly turn things around.