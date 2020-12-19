Raheem Sterling will almost certainly get the credit for earning Manchester City three points at Southampton on Saturday.

In what turned out to be a tough fixture for Pep Guardiola’s side, the win has kept the Citizens in a good position to challenge those at the top during the next few weeks of the season.

If they win their game in hand, City will be breathing down Liverpool and Tottenham’s necks and the motivation to put a decent run together is clear.

In order to haul the top teams in, they’ll need to ensure that all of their best players are kept fit. None more so than midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian showed once again at St. Mary’s what he was all about, and his assist for Sterling’s goal was his 100th for the club.

His importance is unquestionable, but these fans clearly weren’t in the mood to congratulate him for the achievement.

