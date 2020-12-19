Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues no-nonsense statement on Man United job

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has issued a no-nonsense statement regarding his position within the club.

Solskjaer, 47, took the reins at his former club on a permanent basis back in March 2018, three-months after former manager Jose Mourinho was dismissed.

Since his arrival in the Old Trafford dugout, Solskjaer has endured up and down patches of form.

Becoming increasingly known for his ability to ensure his side win high-pressured games, Solskjaer is currently on a hugely impressive run of six domestic away wins on the bounce.

United’s remarkable away form sees them currently sit sixth in the Premier League table with a game in-hand, five-points off league leaders and arch-rivals Liverpool.

Solskjaer’s next domestic match-up is a mouth-watering tie against bitter rivals Leeds United on Sunday.

United host Marcelo Bielsa’s impressive Whites in what is a fixture that has been marked on fan’s calendars since Leeds United secured promotion back to England’s top-flight at the end of last season.

Bielsa, who will be looking to continue his fascinating start to the 2020-21 campaign is already written in Leeds United folklore.

The Argentinian tactician’s unique and exciting brand of football sees Leeds United operate a ‘go hard, or go home’ style of play.

Solskjaer, on the hand, is rarely afforded the same level of respect by fans and pundits alike and is more often than not criticised for his methods, despite being up there with one of the managers to secure the most points since his arrival.

Speaking ahead of his side’s important weekend clash, Solskjaer has spoken out about the relentless criticism he faces the moment his side drop points.

“I’ll do it the way I’ve always done it anyway, and if they doubt, they doubt, and if they don’t, they don’t,” the United gaffer told Sky Sports. “We as a coaching staff and as a team with the players, we believe in what we’re doing.

“We have a belief. Whatever anyone else thinks about me or the team, it’s not really my business. If teams come to Old Trafford with more or less respect, it’s a game we have to take on and have to perform at our best level.

“That’s this chair, this place, this club, that’s the pressure we want. We want to push on. I don’t like to go back into this, but the average position in the six years after Sir Alex left was fifth.

“Last season we got up to third, it’s an improvement but it’s not where we want to be. We have to push on, I feel the squad is getting stronger, I’ve got more and more headaches over leaving players out. But it’s still not enough.



“Sometimes you’re angry, sometimes you’re calm. It depends on our attitude, you cannot be angry with players who have the right attitude.

“I was an angry player at times, I enjoy feeling that anger at times. That pressure, I like that, you thrive on that. That’s a privilege, just imagine life with no pressure. That must be mundane.

“I like to prove points. I’m just doing my job the way I should do it.”