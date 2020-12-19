Manchester United’s away form has been markedly different from their performances at Old Trafford in 2020/21, putting consistent pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position as manager.

It therefore won’t come as any surprise that the Norwegian’s favourite moment from his tenure in the hot-seat was one from the 2018/19 campaign.

Having said that, there was also a reason why he said that it didn’t really matter now anyway.

“Probably the PSG away game,” he said to ManUtd.com, when asked which moment has stood out for him.

“The way we fought back and, last minute, Marcus scores the penalty and the dressing-room after, with Sir Alex [Ferguson] and Eric [Cantona], that’s a moment I’ll always remember.

“Then again, we lost in the next round, so it doesn’t really matter. The best moment will be when we lift a trophy.”

United have a huge couple of transfer windows ahead of them, particularly the winter window, which opens in a fortnight’s time.

If Solskjaer can get the right players in through the door, in much the same way as he did with Bruno Fernandes at this point last year, then the Red Devils could get a real boost for the second half of the campaign.

Failure to add the right personnel and a lack of improvement in results as a consequence, could well see Solskjaer handed his P45.