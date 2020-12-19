It seems that Mikel Arteta can’t get a break at Arsenal at the moment.

The north Londoners have badly underperformed in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, and they need to start winning games soon or else the Spaniard could be sent packing.

For their game against Everton on Saturday evening, the Gunners line-up had been conditioned by the omission of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, it’s believed because of a knock.

That didn’t appear to placate Arsenal’s demanding supporters, however.

Just as soon as the XI was announced via Twitter, there were a huge number of fans questioning Arteta’s wisdom for what is a must-win match for Arsenal.

Although there’ll be no supporters to get on the backs of the players if something goes wrong, thereby affecting what has to be brittle confidence, it’s still not at all helpful when you’re doing your best to have so much vitriol coming your way.

Perhaps a win will sooth the anger of these fans:

That is one of the worst teams I’ve ever seen — zac (@afczac) December 19, 2020

One of the most depressing lineups ever. — Ahmed (@Ahmed91Gooner) December 19, 2020

How do I escape this pain pic.twitter.com/CM4l7yPgLz — Mitch? (@AFCLegend) December 19, 2020

How is willian in this team? — Raila Odinga Junior (@Railajunior) December 19, 2020