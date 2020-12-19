PSG give update on Neymar including prognosis on ankle injury and expected time of return

PSG have given an update on Neymar on the club’s official website, suggesting that the Brazilian could return at some point next month.

Neymar suffered an ankle injury during PSG’s defeat to Lyon earlier this month and was subsequently stretchered off. At the time, it looked as though the Brazilian could be missing a significant stretch of action.

However, much to the delight of Thomas Tuchel and the entirety of the PSG faithful no doubt, it doesn’t appear as though Neymar will be side-lined for much time at all.

On PSG’s official club website, giving an update on the condition of the squad ahead of this weekend’s clash with Lille, the French champions revealed that he’s actually due to return next month.

They report that the ankle is sprained and there’s bruising on the bone, but that’s as far as the damage goes. Neymar clearly did not sustain any serious injury – which is quite remarkable considering the nature of the incident.

He’ll be counting his lucky stars, no doubt.