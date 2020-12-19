‘Punishment’ – These Liverpool fans convinced Mohamed Salah has been benched due to controversial AS interview

Some Liverpool fans are convinced that Mohamed Salah has been left on the bench for today’s Premier League tie against Crystal Palace as ‘punishment’ for his interview with AS that’s sparked controversy.

Salah is one of the three changes to the Liverpool starting lineup by Jurgen Klopp following the win against Spurs on Wednesday, with some fans thinking that this isn’t simply a rest decision.

The interview had a lengthy interview with AS shared this morning, in which he refused to rule out a future transfer to Barcelona or Real Madrid, amid constant speculation giving his fine performances.

Salah also didn’t wish to really comment about how long he’d like to stay at Liverpool, stating that his future is in the ‘club’s hands’.

Here’s how some Liverpool fans have reacted to the decision to start Salah on the bench:

Punishment for the interview — Michael SNM1 (@SNM1Michael) December 19, 2020

Highly plausible that Salah has been dropped because of that unsanctioned interview with AS. — . (@wr_ghty) December 19, 2020

I had a feeling that Salah might get dropped after doing that interview…. — ? Pól ?? (@PaulIrishScouse) December 19, 2020

Salah rested or Salah dropped before or after that interview? ?#LFC #CRYLIV — Mark G (@markshark1122) December 19, 2020

Salah dropped for doing a Raheem Sterling 2015 esque interview in press ?? https://t.co/xEzke2CcAu — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) December 19, 2020

Does Salah getting dropped have anything to do with the interview. We all Salah wants to play every game. — Top Tier* (@footyandlfc) December 19, 2020

I mean you never know, you don’t see any other players talking about the potential to move to real or Barca and saying they were annoyed at not being captain — LFC stuff (@LFCstuff5) December 19, 2020

Some of the reaction to Salah’s talk are completely unwarranted, the 28-year-old was as respectful as he could’ve been – if not more so because he showed his usual honesty and humble nature.

The Egyptian superstar would be an absolute fool to rule out a possible move to two of the biggest clubs in the world in Barcelona or Real Madrid as he simply can’t control what happens in the future.

Would Liverpool fans rather Salah made a lifetime commitment to the club that he simply wouldn’t be able to guarantee – leaving him to look disrespectful in the event that he ever left for whatever reason?

If Klopp really wanted to punish the superstar for his comments, he’d leave Salah out of the matchday squad completely.

The more reasonable explanation is that the wide forward has been offered a slight opportunity to rest after starting the side’s last seven matches across all competitions, with it worth mentioning that he did so after contracting Covid-19 during the November international break.