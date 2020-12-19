Menu

‘Punishment’ – These Liverpool fans convinced Mohamed Salah has been benched due to controversial AS interview

Crystal Palace FC Liverpool FC
Some Liverpool fans are convinced that Mohamed Salah has been left on the bench for today’s Premier League tie against Crystal Palace as ‘punishment’ for his interview with AS that’s sparked controversy.

Salah is one of the three changes to the Liverpool starting lineup by Jurgen Klopp following the win against Spurs on Wednesday, with some fans thinking that this isn’t simply a rest decision.

The interview had a lengthy interview with AS shared this morning, in which he refused to rule out a future transfer to Barcelona or Real Madrid, amid constant speculation giving his fine performances.

Salah also didn’t wish to really comment about how long he’d like to stay at Liverpool, stating that his future is in the ‘club’s hands’.

Here’s how some Liverpool fans have reacted to the decision to start Salah on the bench:

Some of the reaction to Salah’s talk are completely unwarranted, the 28-year-old was as respectful as he could’ve been – if not more so because he showed his usual honesty and humble nature.

The Egyptian superstar would be an absolute fool to rule out a possible move to two of the biggest clubs in the world in Barcelona or Real Madrid as he simply can’t control what happens in the future.

Would Liverpool fans rather Salah made a lifetime commitment to the club that he simply wouldn’t be able to guarantee – leaving him to look disrespectful in the event that he ever left for whatever reason?

If Klopp really wanted to punish the superstar for his comments, he’d leave Salah out of the matchday squad completely.

The more reasonable explanation is that the wide forward has been offered a slight opportunity to rest after starting the side’s last seven matches across all competitions, with it worth mentioning that he did so after contracting Covid-19 during the November international break.

