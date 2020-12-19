Life in certain areas of the country is about to be changed again in time for Christmas, plunging families into more difficulties after the Government announced a ‘Tier 4’ for London and the South East, due to a new more virulent strain of the coronavirus.

It will, of course, affect sport as well as every other facet of society, and will test the mental strength of everyone it affects.

Clearly, West Ham’s Declan Rice isn’t a fan of the Government’s penchant for moving the goalposts on such a consistent basis.

Just a one-word tweet with a snoozing emoji and a hashtag of #Tier4 was more than enough to make his point.

How long the capital will stay in these draconian measures will depend on how quickly the virus spreads, though one thing seems abundantly clear.

The handful of games that had supporters in them just a short time ago, is likely to be something that we perhaps won’t see again until next season.