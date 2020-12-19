Tottenham Hotspur set to terminate midfielder’s loan in January

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing to terminate midfielder Gedson Fernandes’ loan move from Benfica in January.

Fernandes, 21, joined Tottenham Hotspur on an 18-month long loan in January but after only managing to feature in 13 apperances in all competitions, the young midfielder looks set to return to Benfica ahead of schedule.

The on-loan Portuguese midfielder was set to remain with Jose Mourinho’s side until the summer of 2021, however, after an underwhelming opening year, Fernandes is reportedly set to be shipped back to his parent club.

Benfica’s on-loan starlet has struggled for game-time during the start of the new 2020-21 campaign after featuring for just 63-minutes in Tottenham Hotspur’s EFL Cup campaign.

According to newspaper Jornal de Notícias (via Sports Witness) an agreement for Fernandes to return to Benfica in January has already been agreed in principle.

JdN’s claims have now been backed up by Portuguese outlet A Bola who are also reporting that the agreement is expected to be finalised within a ‘few days’.

A Bola claim that Benfica are still confident they’ll be able to find a long-term suitor for the 21-year-old despite Tottenham Hotspur failing to take-up the chance to sign the Portuguese midfielder on a £45m permanent transfer.