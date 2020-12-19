Valencia star and Man City target expected to reject contract renewal amid Etihad links

Valencia attacker Kang-In Lee is reportedly expected to reject any attempts from his La Liga side to renew his current deal as the exciting teenager continues to be linked to Manchester City.

Kang-In Lee, 19, who primarily operates as an attacking midfielder but can also play from either flank, has emerged as a possible candidate to team-up with Pep Guardiola at Man City.

The South Korean attacker joined Valencia’s youth academy in 2011 and after a hugely successful youth career has gone on to emerge as a first-team regular.

The exciting youngster already boasts a 33% assist rate after setting his team-mates up on three different occasions from just his first nine domestic appearances.

However, with Lee’s current deal set to expire in 18-months time, according to La Razon the 19-year-old has ‘no intention’ of signing a new deal.

It has also been claimed that in a desperate attempt to avoid another Ferran Torres situation which saw the attacker depart the Mestalla for Man City during the summer for a modest fee of just £20.7m, Valencia are willing to listen to offers for Lee.

Man City were named as possible destination for Valencia’s Lee after Superdeporte journalist Rafa Marín (via Sports Witness) suggested the Premier League giants were on the hunt to acquire their second Valencia star in as many transfer windows.