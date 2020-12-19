Video: Arsenal’s day goes from bad to worse as summer target Houssem Aouar scores for Lyon

Arsenal fans, in case you needed to have your day made any worse, Houssem Aouar has just scored for Lyon.

The Gunners were defeated 2-1 by Everton at Goodison Park earlier today, which piled the pressure on Mikel Arteta, with his side genuinely in a fight for survival in the bottom-half of the Premier League table.

As Sky News report, Boris Johnson essentially cancelled Christmas for all Londoners and the majority of the South East of England, which you’d think covers the majority of England’s Arsenal fanbase.

Now, just to cap off a truly shocking day for Arsenal, Houssem Aouar, who as The Athletic report was wanted by the Gunners over the summer transfer window, has found the back of the net for Lyon.

While it’s not the greatest of goals, Aouar clearly has a knack for being in the right place at the right time. How Arsenal could have done with that on Merseyside this afternoon…