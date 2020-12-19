Menu

Video: Dani Ceballos somehow avoids another Arsenal red card as VAR misses awful studded challenge

Arsenal FC Everton FC
Posted by

Should Arsenal have been done to ten men for the fourth time in six games at Goodison Park this evening? 

Arsenal have been struggling throughout the campaign so far, but perhaps the worst performances have come since the win over Manchester United at Old Trafford. Mikel Arteta has found no way to halt the slump, with his team’s lack of discipline forcing him to manage with his hands tied behind his back.

MORE: Video: Set piece woe for Arsenal as Yerry Mina’s epic leap hands Everton a 2-1 lead

The Gunners have had three players sent off in their last five league games. When you’re struggling to finish the game with eleven men on the field of play, it’s no surprise that Arsenal have struggled to pick up points this year.

Arsenal, who headed into the half-time break 2-1 down, were fortunate to be doing so without a man sent off, with Dani Ceballos having planted his studs onto Yerry Mina’s leg, before getting flung over onto the turf by the centre-back.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Set piece woe for Arsenal as Yerry Mina’s epic leap hands Everton a 2-1 lead
Video: Nicolas Pepe fires Arsenal back into contention at Goodison Park from the penalty spot
Video: Holding’s pathetic own goal deepens Arsenal’s and Arteta’s worries at Goodison Park

If that’s not a red card offence, it’s difficult to imagine what is, but Mina did score to put the Toffees ahead just a matter of minutes after this incident, so he had the last laugh..

More Stories Dani Ceballos Yerry Mina

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.