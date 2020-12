Liverpool were given some breathing space before half-time in what could’ve been a tricky away game at Crystal Palace.

Having already taken an early lead through Takumi Minamino, the Reds had been under the cosh a little with the hosts coming on strong.

However, when it mattered, it was the visitors who extended their lead thanks to Sadio Mane.

Despite the striker being surrounded by defenders, he still had the time and accuracy to smash the ball into the bottom corner.

Pictures from RMC Sport