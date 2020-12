As half-time approached at Selhurst Park, Liverpool were back in the ascendency, and Roberto Firmino’s third for the Reds was a work of art.

With Crystal Palace on the attack, the visitors managed to win the ball back and then broke in numbers and at pace.

Firmino threaded the ball out to Andy Robertson in acres of space, and the left-back had plenty of time to look up before picking out the Brazilian for a fine finish.

