Borussia Dortmund star Mats Hummels was absolutely livid after the side’s 2-1 defeat to Union Berlin on Friday evening, which made it three defeats from their last five Bundesliga matches.

Hummels, as one of the most experienced and high-profile members of the squad, was chosen for post-match interview duties, but the defeat was still too fresh in the star’s mind, leading to a shock moment…

As the centre-back stepped up to the microphone, Hummels charged his right hand up and hammered a backfist into the interview board, which displays Union Berlin specific and also league sponsors.

Hummels missed a header that led to Berlin’s first goal of the night, however this wasn’t his fault at all as he contested the aerial duel late as a result of no one marking Marvin Friedrich.

Pictures from DAZN.

More Stories / Latest News Injury to Barcelona loanee Moussa Wague could be career-ending with update suggesting ace faces a year out at least Manchester United to offer Marcus Rashford £100,000-a-week pay rise within two months as part of new five-year contract plan Arteta praises the Arsenal leader that can ‘inspire’ struggling team ahead of Everton clash

Hats off to whoever designs and purchases those boards though, it stood completely firm and looked like it took no damage at all after a full-pelt strike from the Germany international.

Dortmund are being led by Edin Terzic on an interim basis after sacking Lucien Favre following an embarrassing 5-1 defeat to Stuttgart last week.

Friday’s loss leaves Dortmund five points behind Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, who could extend that to an eight-point lead as they haven’t played their games this weekend yet.