Borussia Dortmund star Mats Hummels was absolutely livid after the side’s 2-1 defeat to Union Berlin on Friday evening, which made it three defeats from their last five Bundesliga matches.
Hummels, as one of the most experienced and high-profile members of the squad, was chosen for post-match interview duties, but the defeat was still too fresh in the star’s mind, leading to a shock moment…
As the centre-back stepped up to the microphone, Hummels charged his right hand up and hammered a backfist into the interview board, which displays Union Berlin specific and also league sponsors.
Hummels missed a header that led to Berlin’s first goal of the night, however this wasn’t his fault at all as he contested the aerial duel late as a result of no one marking Marvin Friedrich.
Ganz ruhig Mats ?
— FootballDaily (@ThizIzFootball) December 18, 2020
Pictures from DAZN.
Hats off to whoever designs and purchases those boards though, it stood completely firm and looked like it took no damage at all after a full-pelt strike from the Germany international.
Dortmund are being led by Edin Terzic on an interim basis after sacking Lucien Favre following an embarrassing 5-1 defeat to Stuttgart last week.
Friday’s loss leaves Dortmund five points behind Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, who could extend that to an eight-point lead as they haven’t played their games this weekend yet.