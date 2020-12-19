On a day when Arsenal really need to take three points, the last thing they needed was to go behind to a relatively early goal at Everton.

The Saturday evening match at Goodison Park had been pretty equal before the Toffees took the lead, and the goal, when it came, was pathetic and avoidable.

Rob Holding, despite being under pressure from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, just threw a leg out rather than making a solid challenge, and in so doing, diverted the ball into his own net, thereby increasing the pressure on Mikel Arteta.

Pictures from RMC Sport